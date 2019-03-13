Tye Smith re-signs with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans announced they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Tye Smith.

Smith missed the entire 2018 season after being injured in training camp. He played 15 games for the Titans in 2017 and started the team’s two playoff contests.

He made 11 tackles, an interception and eight special teams tackles in 2017.

Smith entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2015. He spent the 2016 season on the practice squads of Seattle and Washington.

He adds depth at the position, joining Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan, Adoree’ Jackson, LeShaun Sims and Kenneth Durden.