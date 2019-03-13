Washington cutting defensive tackle Stacy McGee

Getty Images

Washington’s doing big deals. Again.

Which means undoing previous big deals. Again.

PFT has confirmed Washington is releasing defensive tackle Stacy McGee.

Two years ago, he was signed to a five-year, $25 million contract, but they clearly preferred to allocate resources elsewhere.

After signing Landon Collins to a gigantic deal, some other outgoings were expected, and McGee appears to be the first. He played in eight games last year, after beginning the year on the PUP list following groin surgery.