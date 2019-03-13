Wednesday opens with 19 of PFT’s top 50 free agents unaccounted for

Getty Images

The answer to one of the biggest questions about this year’s free agent class came overnight when running back Le'Veon Bell agreed to a deal with the Jets.

Bell’s agreement sets the stage for his return to the field after sitting out the entire 2018 season and takes one more big name off the table ahead of the official start of free agency. Teams can put the finishing touches on signings and trades at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday and, assuming no more Anthony Barr-style changes of heart, 31 of the top 50 players on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents are accounted for ahead of that point.

Only one of those players — safety Earl Thomas — resides in the top 10 players and only three more — cornerback Ronald Darby, linebacker K.J. Wright and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh — fall in the top 25.

When you look at the top 100 overall, there’s 50 players on either side of the fence. The number of players with agreements will likely grow before the official start of the league year as teams continue to move quickly to secure players for the 2019 season.