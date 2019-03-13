What could the Giants have gotten for OBJ last year?

Getty Images

To fully assess whether the Giants got enough for receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the Browns, one key factor needs to be considered: How much could they have gotten if they’d traded him earlier?

It’s a fair question, given that they could have traded him last year, but reportedly held out for two first-round picks. Instead of trading Beckham, the Giants signed him to a new deal, and they paid him $21.495 million for ultimately only 12 games.

They could have traded him before the 2018 draft, and they didn’t. They could have traded him after the draft, and they didn’t. They ultimately signed him to a long-term contract, gave him a lot of money, and ultimately gave him up — possibly for less than they could have gotten last year.

Ultimately, that’s the real question that needs to be asked, and ideally would be honestly answered (even if it never will be). What could they have had in 2018, and why didn’t they take it before giving Beckham all that money for a dozen games?

Whatever the outcome, remember this: Chris Simms has said the Patriots inquired about Beckham last year, and that New England’s interest prompted the Giants to reconsider their willingness to trade him. Obviously, they’ve since reconsidered their reconsideration, and they’ll now be picking up the pieces while trying to calm down a fan base that overwhelmingly believes the team got rid of the wrong guy on the roster who was due to make $17 million this year.