Will Kyler Murray work out at his Pro Day workout?

Getty Images

Worlds are colliding on Wednesday, as both the new league year begins and the league’s next big thing has his Pro Day workout on the same day.

So when Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray works out for scouts and coaches on Wednesday, what will he do?

It’s still not entirely clear. Peter King of Football Morning in America suggested that Murray possibly will only throw on Wednesday, playing a 60-to-100 rep game of pitch and catch with a handful of his former Sooners teammates.

Some reports have suggested that Murray will do everything at the workout, from stepping on a scale to standing for a measurement to running 40 yards in a straight line to everything else quarterbacks do at the Scouting Combine. But why should he do it all? Really, why should he do any of it?

Murray’s floor is No. 4, maybe No. 6. If one of the teams in the top half-dozen of the draft don’t want him, they’ll be trading the pick to someone who does. Nothing he does on Wednesday will make that better, and if he pops a hamstring or generates a slower-than-expected time in the 40, Wednesday could make that worse.

One of these days, a top prospect won’t play any of these “job applicant” games, opting instead to say to the league at large, “You have my film from college. Draft me, or wait for one of your competitors to.” While that would put a bee in the bonnet of the old-school football types and how-dare-you-not-entertain-us media members who’ll huff and puff, nobody will be blowing the house down of a truly elite player. Instead, they’ll still be sprinting to the podium to put in a draft card bearing his name.

So if you don’t want to run, Kyler, don’t do it. And if you don’t want to do the stop-and-start drills, don’t. And if you don’t want to throw or do anything else on Wednesday, don’t. And if you don’t want to engage in any private workouts over the next month and a half, don’t.

The hay is firmly in the barn and anything and everything he does from a physical standpoint from now until the draft is the equivalent of flipping lit matches into the stack, at the urging of the people who eventually will be buying the hay.