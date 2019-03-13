Will Trent Brown play left tackle or right tackle?

Getty Images

The Raiders drafted Kolton Miller with the 15th overall pick last year to play left tackle. They moved veteran left tackle Donald Penn despite the fact that Penn had taken only 24 regular-season snaps at right tackle in his 12-year career.

But after making Brown the highest-paid offensive lineman in history, it’s presumed Miller will move to right tackle.

No one, though, is yet saying that.

“To be determined,” Brown said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Whatever is best for the team is where I’ll be.”

Brown has played both sides in his NFL career, but started all 16 games at left tackle for the Patriots last season.

Whatever side Brown plays, the Raiders expect he will improve their offensive line. Oakland allowed 52 sacks last season and ranked 25th in rushing.

“If you watch him in the playoffs against the Chargers, against Kansas City, the bottom line is we got way better on our offensive line,” General Manager Mike Mayock said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Derek Carr got better. Antonio Brown got better. The whole team got better.”