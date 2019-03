Getty Images

The cuts are coming in earnest now.

Moments after we learned that Washington was cutting defensive tackle Stacy McGee, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that linebacker Zach Brown is getting cut as well.

Washington was trying to dangle players in trade but weren’t able to find a taker.

Brown was one year into a three-year $24 million contract, and clears $5.75 million worth of cap room, as they make moves including the addition of safety Landon Collins.