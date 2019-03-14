$15.9 million fully guaranteed for Anthony Barr

Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was ready to leave, and then he decided to stay. He emerges from the situation with a five-year, $67.5 million deal.

Here’s the full breakdown of the contract:

1. Signing bonus: $13 million.

2. 2019 base salary: $2.9 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2020 base salary: $10 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 league year.

4. 2021 base salary: $12.3 million, $7.1 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2021 league year.

5. 2022 base salary: $12.4 million.

6. 2023 base salary: $14.9 million.

7. 2021-2023 per-game roster bonuses: $31,250 per game, up to $500,000 per year.

The deal also includes up to $3 million in escalators based on sacks from 2020 through 2023.

All told, Barr will receive $15.9 million fully guaranteed at signing and total guarantees of $33 million. And the Vikings will keep one of these key defensive players in place, at least for the next few years.