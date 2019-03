Getty Images

It’s been a busy day for the 49ers, as they added another piece to the secondary.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers have also signed safety Antoine Exum to a one-year, $895,000 deal.

This comes right after a deal for oft-injured cornerback Jason Verrett, along with their big-ticket additions of Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander.

Exum joined the 49ers in 2017, after spending his first three years with the Vikings. he started seven games for them last year.