49ers release Brock Coyle

Getty Images

The 49ers officially announced a couple of additions to their roster on Thursday afternoon along with the release of veteran linebacker Brock Coyle.

There had already been word of their deals with linebacker David Mayo and cornerback Jason Verrett, but the Coyle news had not been the subject of prior reports.

Coyle joined the 49ers on a one-year deal in 2017 and signed a three-year extension with the team last season. He played in every game during the 2017 season, but only played in one game last year due to a concussion. He had 70 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble in the 17 appearances.

In addition to the other moves, the 49ers also announced that linebacker Elijah Lee signed his exclusive rights free agent tender. He’s played in 30 games over the last two years and has 69 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles.