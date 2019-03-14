49ers say Tevin Coleman signing won’t affect Jerick McKinnon

Getty Images

The 49ers landed a running back in free agency for the second straight year when they signed Tevin Coleman this week.

Coleman’s arrival has led some to wonder about what the outlook is for last year’s signing. Jerick McKinnon tore his ACL before the start of the season and has no guaranteed money left on his deal, so it’s hardly out of left field to think the team might part ways with him while moving forward with Coleman, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert.

On Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that’s not the plan. He said the depth at the position is not a problem and didn’t rule out having all four running backs — Mostert is a core special teamer — active for games. McKinnon still has rehab work to do as well and Coleman’s presence allows that to continue without worries about an exact date that he’ll be ready.

That outlook could change as other roster needs and/or offers from other teams pop up this offseason, but, for now, the Niners say that four is not a crowd.