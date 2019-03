Getty Images

The 49ers have signed Jordan Matthews, the team announced Thursday.

The receiver spent four of his five NFL seasons in Philadelphia. He was with the Bills in 2017.

Matthews, 26, has 270 catches for 3,255 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career.

In 2018, he made 20 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games with three starts for the Eagles.

The 49ers had an obvious need at the position.