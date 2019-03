Getty Images

The 49ers continued a busy day of stacking up depth on defense.

The team announced the addition of Panthers linebacker David Mayo.

A former fifth-round pick from Texas State, Mayo played in 59 games and started four for the Panthers, filling in capably and creating a niche on special teams.

He arrives on the same day they signed cornerback Jason Verrett and brought back safety Antone Exum, following their trade for pass-rusher Dee Ford and the signing of linebacker Kwon Alexander.