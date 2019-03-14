Alex Okafor signs with Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs parted ways with a couple of pass rushers this month and they added one to the roster on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the team has signed former Saint Alex Okafor to a three-year deal. The deal is worth $18 million and can go up to $24 million if he hits all the incentives included in the deal.

Okafor had 8.5 sacks over 26 games — he tore his Achilles with six games to play in 2017 — with the Saints over the last two seasons and became a free agent when his contract for the 2019 season voided earlier this week.

Okafor played in a 4-3 base defense with the Saints and that experience should be put to good use this season. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is putting something similar in place in Kansas City and Okafor should have a prominent role as long as he’s healthy enough to be on the field.