Allen Bailey visiting Patriots Thursday

Getty Images

The Patriots will take a meeting with a prospective addition to their defensive line on Thursday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that defensive end Allen Bailey will be visiting with the team.

Bailey was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2011 and has spent his entire career with Kansas City. He’s been a starter for most of the last five seasons, including 15 starts last season across the regular season and playoffs.

Bailey had 38 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in the regular season and made five tackles in the AFC title game loss to the team he’ll be visiting on Thursday.

The Patriots saw defensive end Trey Flowers agree to a deal with the Lions early this week. They’ve re-signed John Simon and agreed to a trade for Michael Bennett in other moves on the defensive line.