Bears add Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Getty Images

The NFL’s No. 1 pass defense last year is adding some depth to the secondary.

The Bears are signing safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year contract, NFL Network is reporting.

Last year Clinton-Dix started the first seven games of the season in Green Bay, then was traded to Washington, where he started nine more games. It was his fourth consecutive season starting all 16 games.

Clinton-Dix has struggled in coverage at times but has also had some bright spots, and he fills a need for a Bears team that lost Adrian Amos in free agency. Clinton-Dix was the No. 64 player in our Free Agent Top 100.