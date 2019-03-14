Beau Allen takes a pay cut to stick with Bucs

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Beau Allen adjusted his contract to improve his chances of sticking with the Buccaneers this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Allen agreed to a $1 million pay cut. Allen had been set to make $5 million in salary and bonus this year. Allen was guaranteed $1.5 million of that number, so it would seem the Bucs were prepared to take that dead money in order to shed the rest of Allen’s cap hit.

Allen appeared in 14 games and made eight starts during his first season in Tampa. He had 20 tackles.

The Buccaneers have signed linebacker Deone Bucannon, punter Bradley Pinion and wide receiver Breshad Perriman in free agency. They’ve also re-signed running back Peyton Barber, linebacker Kevin Minter and kicker Cairo Santos this week.