Bengals to sign BW Webb

Getty Images

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will have a familiar face joining him in Cincinnati for the 2019 season.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the Bengals are signing cornerback BW Webb. Webb spent last season with the Giants and Anarumo was the team’s defensive backs coach.

Webb was expected to play a reserve role for the Giants, but wound up making 13 starts for the 5-11 team. He had 59 tackles, an interception, a sack and a forced fumble while appearing in every game.

Darqueze Dennard is a free agent, so Webb’s arrival gives the Bengals an option to consider if he moves on to another team. Dre Kirkpatrick, William Jackson, Darius Phillips, KeiVarae Russell and Tony McRae are also on hand in Cincinnati.