Brock Coyle announces retirement

Getty Images

Not long after the 49ers released Brock Coyle, the linebacker announced his retirement.

“Injuries are a part of this game, and it is a risk all players willingly take when we step onto the field,” Coyle wrote on social media. “Unfortunately, the injury I sustained last season is one that will prevent me from returning to the field again.”

Coyle broke a bone in his back — a C4 compression fracture — early last season.

Coyle, 28, played three seasons with Seattle and two with San Francisco.

He finishes his career with 99 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 52 games, including 16 starts.