Caraun Reid visits Seattle

Defensive tackle Caraun Reid visited the Seahawks today, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Seahawks have a need at the position with Shamar Stephen having returned to the Vikings.

Reid, 27, spent last season in Dallas. He appeared in 10 games, with one start, and made 10 tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble.

Three of his first four seasons, Reid played for the Lions. He spent 2016 with the Chargers.

In his five seasons since the Lions made him a fifth-round draft choice, Reid has 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. He has appeared in 44 games with 13 starts.