CBS will air two more AAF games

AP

The Alliance of American Football is doing well enough that CBS is planning to air more of its games.

The AAF announced today that CBS has agreed to air one more regular-season game (Memphis at San Antonio on Saturday, April 6) and one of the league’s two conference championship games on Sunday, April 21. Those games had previously been slated to air on CBS Sports Network.

Although AAF ratings haven’t been spectacular, they’ve been solid, and the fact that CBS is putting games on the broadcast network, rather than its much smaller cable network, indicates that CBS is satisfied with the AAF’s ability to draw an audience.

CBS had already committed to airing the AAF championship game on Saturday, April 27.