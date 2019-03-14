CBS will air two more AAF games

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 14, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
AP

The Alliance of American Football is doing well enough that CBS is planning to air more of its games.

The AAF announced today that CBS has agreed to air one more regular-season game (Memphis at San Antonio on Saturday, April 6) and one of the league’s two conference championship games on Sunday, April 21. Those games had previously been slated to air on CBS Sports Network.

Although AAF ratings haven’t been spectacular, they’ve been solid, and the fact that CBS is putting games on the broadcast network, rather than its much smaller cable network, indicates that CBS is satisfied with the AAF’s ability to draw an audience.

CBS had already committed to airing the AAF championship game on Saturday, April 27.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “CBS will air two more AAF games

  1. The games are more entertaining than I would have thought. I still don’t care about any of the teams or players, but I give them credit for putting together a product that could be viable.

  3. The fact that the majority of the games are on the NFL network is what is going to kill this league. That first weekend when they had a bunch of games on network TV was great.

  4. Haven’t watched yet but I will if they’re on non cable channels. So much better than watching NBA. For me individually, and I know most watch a lot of sports, I prefer all football. This is great for people like me and I wouldn’t doubt I am alone in missing football from Feb- Aug

  8. Totally agree, even if you do have the CBS Sports Network on your streaming or cable subscription…it’s not a widely watched service and often your forget its even there. Having the AAF on broadcast TV (NFL network is ok, I suppose) would be a great support to the league and a much better option than any NBA game (IMO). I too enjoy the AAF and like that they recognize themselves for while they are and supporting players as they seek an NFL path.

    The XFL, if it actually does return, will have missed its window.

  9. A Kurt Warner style success story would probably give the league a boost. I wonder if teams will be pressured to bring AAF “stars” into camp to try to get that going.

  10. The AAF has a lot of players who are just as good as the bottom half of most NFL rosters, so a lot of these players will actually be playing in the NFL if the NFLPA mistakenly goes out on strike. These kids are hungry, and they’re getting a lot of good exposure. A strike would be crazy, as a lot of the lower paid NFL players will lose jobs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!