Chiefs placed original-round tender on safety Jordan Lucas

The Kansas City Chiefs placed an original-round restricted free agent tender on safety Jordan Lucas prior to the start of free agency on Wednesday.

The original-round tender carries a contract value of $2.025 million for the 2019.

Because Lucas was a sixth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2016, the Chiefs would be entitled to a sixth-round draft pick in return from any team that signed Lucas away with an offer sheet. The Chiefs have the right to match any agreement with the draft pick offered as compensation would Lucas head elsewhere.

Lucas was traded to the Chiefs at the end of training camp last season after playing sparingly in 19 career games with the Dolphins over the previous two seasons. He played in all 16 games for Kansas City while making four starts. He recorded 32 tackles with a sack, interception and two passes defended.