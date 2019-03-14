Chris Hogan talking to Giants

Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Chris Hogan may be heading home.

Hogan, a New Jersey native, has talked to the Giants, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

‏

The Giants are in need of a wide receiver, and while Hogan is certainly no Odell Beckham, he has been a solid contributor in New England for the last three years. Last season he had 35 catches for 532 yards and was also a special teams contributor.

The 30-year-old Hogan was born and raised in New Jersey and played his only season of college football at New Jersey’s Monmouth University after playing lacrosse at Penn State before that.

Hogan has actually been on the Giants before; he was briefly on the Giants’ practice squad in 2011.