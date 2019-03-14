Christian Covington signs with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t bring David Irving back and Randy Gregory is suspended indefinitely, so they needed to add a little help to their defensive line this offseason.

They’ve made their first addition to the group. According to multiple reports, the team has signed former Texans defensive end Christian Covington to a one-year deal.

Covington was a 2015 sixth-round pick and has appeared in 50 games over his four-year NFL career. Covington has 65 tackles, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Covington joins Tyrone Crawford, Taco Charlton, Antwaun Woods and Maliek Collins under contract to Dallas for the 2019 season. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been franchise tagged, but has not signed the tag yet and is not expected to sign it as he did last season.