Clelin Ferrell not working out at Clemson Pro Day

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell is a popular first-round pick in mock drafts, but teams working to determine exactly where he falls won’t be able to use a Pro Day workout as part of their evaluation.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Ferrell will sit out of Clemson’s workout on Thursday because of a toe injury. Per the report, the issue cropped up this week.

Ferrell didn’t run the 40-yard dash or do the vertical and broad jumps at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, so he could schedule another personal workout down the road to check off those boxes if his toe is feeling better. If not, teams will have to make a call on what he did do in Indy along with his tape from game action.

That tape from last season includes 19.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and three forced fumbles in 15 games. Ferrell was named an All-American, the ACC defensive player of the year and the Ted Hendricks Award winner as a result of that effort.