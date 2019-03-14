D.J. Fluker finalizing deal to stay in Seattle

Getty Images

The Seahawks just signed guard Mike Iupati, and they’re bringing back another former first-rounder to pair with him.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Seahawks are finalizing a new two-year deal with free agent guard D.J. Fluker.

Fluker started nine games for the Seahawks at right guard last season, but missed time late in the year with a hamstring injury. Originally the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Fluker spent his first four years with the Chargers before a stint with the Giants.

Bringing him back became more important when they lost J.R. Sweezy to the Cardinals, but now they have a stable pair of guards to build around.