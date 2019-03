Getty Images

Seahawks right guard D.J. Fluker has finalized his deal to return to the team on a two-year deal, Herbie Teope of NFL Media reports. The deal is worth up to $9 million.

The Seahawks also reached agreement with Mike Iupati on Thursday. Iupati will replace J.R. Sweezy, who signed with Arizona.

Fluker made nine starts for Seattle last season, his first with the team.

He spent four seasons with the Chargers and one with the Giants before joining the Seahawks last season.