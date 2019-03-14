Daryl Williams “can’t wait” to get back on field to prove himself

Getty Images

Daryl Williams said his knee feels “really good.”

If it felt better, he’d have needed a bigger wallet this week.

In one of the surprises of the market so far, Williams returned to the Panthers on a one-year deal worth around $6 million yesterday. It’s a true prove-it arrangement, after the former All-Pro right tackle suffered a torn MCL and dislocated kneecap in the preseason, tried to rehab, and came back to play in one game before shutting it down for the season and having surgery.

A less-accomplised right tackle, Miami’s Ja'Wuan James, got a four-year, $51 million deal from the Broncos, illustrating what the market could have been for Williams if he’d have been well.

And while Williams acknowledged looking around for that kind of deal, he opted for the known when it didn’t appear.

“It feels good. It feels good to be back home in my second home,” Williams told Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. “Checking the market, stuff like that, me and my wife just thought it was best to be back somewhere we were familiar with.”

While he didn’t offer a timetable, he said: “I feel really good. I’ve been working out, training and all of that. I can’t wait to get back on the field.”

If he’s back on the field in anything resembling his previous form, it’s good business for the Panthers. But the fact he couldn’t hustle up a better deal should also serve as a bit of a red flag, since there were teams familiar with him (the Bills and Giants in particular) who didn’t rush to sign him to a long-term deal.