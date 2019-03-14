Demetrius Harris gets two-years, $6 million from Browns

Getty Images

The news of a new tight end came in the aftermath of the news of a new receiver, but the Browns have indeed added a pair of weapons for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Soon-to-be-former Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris will sign a two-year, $6 million deal with the Browns, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Per the report, $3.25 million is guaranteed. There’s no specification as to how much of that amount is fully guaranteed.

Harris a much more of a blocker than a pass-catcher, but he provides a large target in short-yardage and goal-line settings.

David Njoku, a first-round pick in 2017, continues to be the primary pass-catching tight end for the Browns, who will be hard pressed to properly distribute one football to all of their skill-position players in 2019. And, yes, it’s very strange to write that about the Browns.