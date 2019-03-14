DeSean Jackson: I want to finish where I started

Getty Images

The Eagles did more than hold a press conference with wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Thursday morning.

The team also announced that they have signed Jackson to an extension that runs through the 2021 season. The deal was reported at the time that the Eagles landed Jackson in a trade with the Buccaneers and reports indicated it has a value of $27 million with $13 million in guaranteed money.

After that announcement, Jackson took the podium to discuss his return to Philly. Jackson said there were no hard feelings about the end of his first tenure, which is easier to say with a brand new contract and when Chip Kelly is long gone from the organization. Jackson also said that he’s excited about his career coming full circle.

“I want to finish my career here. I want to finish where I started,” Jackson said, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philly.

Jackson said he still feels like he’s 26 and announced he’ll be wearing the No. 10 jersey he wore when he was actually 26 after striking a deal with wideout Mack Hollins to give it up. If he can make the same kind of impact he did in his first tour with the Eagles, the trade will go down as a big win for all involved.