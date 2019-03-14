Drew Brees restructures contract with Saints

Getty Images

The Saints have a little more cap space at their disposal as they head into the second day of the new league year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that quarterback Drew Brees has restructured his deal with the team.

Brees’ contract for 2019 calls for him to make a salary of $11.05 million and a roster bonus of $11.95 million. He’ll still receive that $23 million, but $10.8 million of his expected $33.5 million cap charge will be pushed into the 2020 season. That’s a voidable year, so there will have to be further contract moves to come if the Saints want to avoid a big dead money hit next year.

The Saints have tight end Jared Cook and defensive end Ziggy Ansah slated for visits and would like Teddy Bridgewater to return as Brees’ backup after he visited with the Dolphins on Wednesday.