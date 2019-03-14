Eagles add L.J. Fort on three-year deal

Getty Images

The Eagles are adding some depth and special teams now that the big moves are taken care of.

According to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Eagles have signed veteran linebacker/special teamer L.J. Fort to a three-year deal.

Fort got a $875,000 signing bonus and will make base salaries of $1.025 million in 2019 and $1.5 million in 2020 and 2021.

This will be his seventh team, as he’s previously spent time with the Browns, Broncos, Seahawks, Bengals, Patriots, and Steelers.