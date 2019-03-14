Falcons sign Luke Stocker to two-year deal

Getty Images

The Falcons have added a tight end with experience playing for tight end coach Mike Mularkey.

The team announced that they have reached agreement on a two-year deal with Luke Stocker. Stocker joined the Titans late in 2017, which was Mularkey’s final year as the head coach in Tennessee.

Stocker was a member of the Buccaneers for the first six years of his career and the Buccaneers released him during his seventh year with the club. He remained with the Titans in 2018 and caught 15 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns while making 11 starts.

Austin Hooper is the top tight end in Atlanta and Stocker will likely be vying for snaps as a blocker in a complementary role. Eric Saubert, Alex Gray and Jaeden Graham are the other tight ends currently on the roster in Atlanta.