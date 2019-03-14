Falcons sign running back Kenjon Barner

Getty Images

The Falcons added some running back depth, and someone for their punter to bully.

The team announced the addition of running back Kenjon Barner on a one-year deal.

He gives them a backup option and some return ability, but also someone they can have a little fun with.

Barner was with the Patriots and Panthers last year, and when he was in the NFC South, he provided the Falcons one of their highlights of last season.

While returning a punt, he was slammed and flexed-upon by Falcons punter Matt Bosher, a move that startled pretty much everyone.

Now, they can relive the play in special teams meetings all year long.