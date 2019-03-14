Former QB Matt Moore transitioning to next career

Getty Images

Dan Marino isn’t the only former Dolphins quarterback helping them look for a new one.

Via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, recently retired quarterback Matt Moore is working with the team’s scouting department now, though he doesn’t have an official title yet.

The 34-year-old Moore was on hand for Oklahoma’s Pro Day yesterday along with Dolphins scouts, and was also at the Scouting Combine, sitting in on quarterback workouts along with Marino and assistant head coach Jim Caldwell.

Moore spent the final seven of his 11 years in the NFL with the Dolphins, spending time with the Panthers and Cowboys as well.

Some teams inquired about having him work out last year, but he declined for medical reasons, and now wants to move into a new career in coaching or scouting. The Dolphins seem interested in having him around, though they haven’t formally hired him yet.