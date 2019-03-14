Giants agree to terms with Markus Golden

Getty Images

The Giants have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Markus Golden on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It reunites Golden with defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who had the same job in Arizona from 2015-17. The Buccaneers, Raiders and Chiefs also reportedly had interest in Golden.

Golden, 28, spent his first four seasons with the Cardinals. He made 122 tackles and 19 sacks.

Golden’s best season came in 2016 when he made 12.5 sacks. Injuries, though, have limited him to 15 games over the past two seasons combined.

He tore an anterior cruciate ligament during the 2017 season and struggled to regain his form last season in Steve Wilks’ defense. The Cardinals fired their head coach after the season.