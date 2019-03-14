Giants agree to terms with Markus Golden

Posted by Charean Williams on March 14, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
The Giants have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Markus Golden on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It reunites Golden with defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who had the same job in Arizona from 2015-17. The Buccaneers, Raiders and Chiefs also reportedly had interest in Golden.

Golden, 28, spent his first four seasons with the Cardinals. He made 122 tackles and 19 sacks.

Golden’s best season came in 2016 when he made 12.5 sacks. Injuries, though, have limited him to 15 games over the past two seasons combined.

He tore an anterior cruciate ligament during the 2017 season and struggled to regain his form last season in Steve Wilks’ defense. The Cardinals fired their head coach after the season.

2 responses to “Giants agree to terms with Markus Golden

  1. The Giants are trying to win on the fly while rebuilding, accumulating more picks, letting younger players leave but also keeping their 38 year old QB and signing older vets to multi year contracts. Bold Strategy, lets see how they fare.

  2. Giants allowed a good, but not great, safety leave. The fact that the redskins overpaid a one dimensional safety is not our concern. I will give you that they should have tried to trade him before last years deadline.

    People complain about Eli and his salary – but who was/is available right now that is a clear upgrade over him? Will they likely have a new Qb after the draft – either Haskins or Lock (drafted) or Rosen (trade). None of them are better today than Eli- and all will benefit from working and observing him this season.

    Giants aren’t winning Super Bowl this season, but won’t get top draft pick either. Probably good for 5-6 wins. They got rid of longer term cap issues left by prior GM- Vernon this year, jpp, and Harrison last season. As long as Gettleman drafts as well this year as last, we will be fine

