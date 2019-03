Getty Images

The Giants are re-signing cornerback Tony Lippett to a one-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Lippett, 26, played three games for the Giants last season, joining them Oct. 25. The Dolphins cut him out of training camp.

Lippett missed all of 2017 with a torn Achilles.

The Dolphins made him a fifth-round pick in 2015. He played nine games his rookie season and all 16 games in 2016, making 13 starts.

Lippett made 68 tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 2016.