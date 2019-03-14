Giants re-sign Antonio Hamilton

Getty Images

The Giants are bringing back defensive back Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hamilton, 26, went on injured reserve Dec. 19 after injuring his quadriceps in a game against Tennessee.

Hamilton, whom the Giants acquired off waivers Sept. 2, played in 13 games. He had six special teams tackles, including five solos.

He did not play a snap on defense but played 236 on special teams.

Hamilton began his career with the Raiders in 2016. He played 12 games in 2016 and ’17.