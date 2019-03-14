Giants sign Golden Tate

Getty Images

The Giants have signed a wide receiver a little more than 24 hours after they officially sent Odell Beckham packing.

Golden Tate‘s agents announced on Thursday afternoon that their client has reached a deal with Beckham’s former club. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is a four-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $23 million in fully guaranteed money.

Tate split last season between the Lions and Eagles before becoming a free agent. He wound up with 74 catches for 795 yards and four touchdowns, although his production in seven games with Detroit was well ahead of what he did once he got to Philly. He did catch the go-ahead touchdown late in their win over the Bears in the playoffs.

Tate, who turns 31 this summer, caught at least 90 passes in the four full seasons he spent in Detroit and the Giants wouldn’t mind that kind of productivity. Whether they get it is another question and the answer will likely go a long way toward determining how the team’s fans feel about the post-Beckham plan for the franchise.