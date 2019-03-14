Jason Verrett goes to the 49ers

Getty Images

A talented but often-injured cornerback is getting a second chance in San Francisco.

Jason Verrett, who was a very good cornerback at times for the Chargers but missed 55 games in five seasons, is signing with the 49ers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it’s a one-year, $3.6 million deal.

The big question for Verrett will be whether he can stay healthy. If he can, he’ll be an excellent addition across the field from Richard Sherman. But last year he missed the entire season with a torn Achilles tendon, the year before that he was lost in Week One with a knee injury, and the year before that he missed 12 games with a knee injury.

Verrett was the No. 91 player in our Free Agent Top 100.