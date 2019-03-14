Jaydon Mickens visiting Texans

Getty Images

Free agent receiver Jaydon Mickens is visiting the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mickens, who turns 25 next month, played only six games last season before going on injured reserve Oct. 15 with a fractured ankle.

He had 12 punt returns for a 4.9 yards per return average and averaged 24.8 yards on six kickoff returns for the Jaguars last season.

Mickens has only six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in his career, all coming in 2017 with the Jaguars.

He began his career with the Raiders, spending 2016 on their practice squad.