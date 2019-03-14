Jesse James “glad to get away” from Steelers drama

Getty Images

After the end of the Steelers’ 2018 season, tight end Jesse James compared the drama that enveloped the team over the course of the year to something one might see on a TV show starring the Kardashians and the topic came up at his first press conference as a member of the Lions.

James said he enjoyed his time playing for the Steelers, but admitted to being “glad to get away” from the drama. He added that the Antonio Brown trade “had to happen” because things were “out of control” by the end of the season.

That’s in James’ past and he also talked about what’s to come in the future. He said he felt he had some success offensively with the Steelers, but thought his role and his production will be bigger now that he’s in Detroit.

“I think it could have been better,” James said, via the Detroit News. “Offensively, I wasn’t used the way I feel I could be used here. I feel like my ceiling is much higher here than it was in the past.”

The Lions talked a lot about getting better at tight end this season and James was the player they chose to lead that effort. That should give him plenty of opportunities to make good on his feeling that he can do more than he did in Pittsburgh.