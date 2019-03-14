Jets re-sign Steve McLendon

Getty Images

The Jets have held onto another one of their own free agents.

The team announced on Thursday that they have re-signed defensive tackle Steve McLendon along with center Jonotthan Harrison and cornerback Darryl Roberts. News of the deals with Harrison and Roberts had previously been reported.

McLendon joined the Jets in 2016 after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers. He started 14 of the 16 games he played during the 2018 season and finished the year with 34 tackles.

The Jets have a new defensive coordinator in Gregg Williams this season, but the expectation is that the team will continue to run a 3-4 base despite the change. How much that base look will be utilized remains to be seen, but there will be space for McLendon as a run stuffer when it is on the field.

UPDATE 8:32 a.m. ET: Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports it is a one-year deal for McLendon. The base value is $2.5 million and the max value is $3.5 million.