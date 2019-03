Getty Images

Once the Jets signed Le'Veon Bell, the next move was very #asexpected.

The team announced this morning they had released running back Isaiah Crowell.

He was signed to a three-year deal last offseason, and $2 million of his salary would have been guaranteed if he was on the roster tomorrow.

Crowell was averaging 4.8 yards per carry before a foot injury sent him to injured reserve, but they found a new guy who has put up even bigger numbers so he became expendable.