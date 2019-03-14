Jets sign Brian Poole

Getty Images

After three years with the Falcons, cornerback Brian Poole is heading to the Jets.

Poole has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Jets, PFT has confirmed.

The Falcons made the surprising decision not to tender Poole when he became a restricted free agent, which turned out to be a great deal for Poole, as he’ll now make more with the Jets than he would have on the restricted free agent tender.

The 26-year-old Poole has played in every game but one over the last three seasons, with 21 starts. The Jets used Buster Skrine in the slot last season, and after Skrine signed with the Bears, Poole may take his place.