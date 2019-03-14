John Miller set to visit Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals picked up tackle Cordy Glenn from the Bills last offseason and one of Glenn’s former teammates is set to visit with the team on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that guard John Miller will be in Cincinnati to meet with the team.

Miller has spent the last four years with the Bills since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2015. He’s started 47 games over that span, including all 15 games he played during the 2018 season.

The Bengals re-signed right tackle Bobby Hart and have three other free agents on the offensive line. One of them is tackle Jake Fisher, although Fisher is trying to transition to tight end.