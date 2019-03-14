Josh Allen, LeSean McCoy helped lead Frank Gore to Buffalo

Getty Images

Veteran running back Frank Gore‘s one-year deal with the Bills became official on Wednesday and Gore explained that facing the Bills last season helped sell him on the idea of coming to Buffalo.

Gore ran eight times for 21 yards in a Week 13 game against the Bills — he missed the Week 17 game between the teams — and liked what he saw on defense. He said he also liked how quarterback Josh Allen was progressing and a sales pitch from running back LeSean McCoy sealed the deal.

“I was thinking about how we played them last year when I was with Miami, they had a tough, tough defense,” Gore said on NFL Network, via the team’s website. “I just saw their quarterback and he kept getting better and better as the year went on and my man Shady. I’ve known him since he came to the NFL and we were together on Saturday and said, ‘You should come, I want to compete with you, and I know you will help me get back to home again.'”

Gore is 522 yards away from Barry Sanders on the all-time rushing yards list as he moves into his 15th season. He’s picked up at least that many yards in each of his first 14 seasons, although McCoy’s presence would seem likely to keep him out of a starting role for the first time since his rookie season.