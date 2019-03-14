Kareem Jackson’s position in Denver “yet to be determined”

Getty Images

The Broncos moved quickly to add Kareem Jackson to their defense, but they’ll be deliberate when it comes to deploying him in their defense.

Jackson was a cornerback for his first eight years in Houston, but shifted to safety with the Texans ahead of the 2018 season. Losing Kevin Johnson after Week One forced the Texans to start shuffling him between the two spots and that versatility was something that the Broncos found attractive.

It is also keeping them from making a definitive choice about where he will be playing in 2019.

“That’s yet to be determined,” head coach Vic Fangio said, via the team’s website. “Once we get the team here and start working out — that’s one of his strong suits, he can play corner, safety, nickel — we’ll use him where we most need him or that best fits him.”

The Broncos have said goodbye to a player at each of the spots in the secondary. They released safety Darian Stewart last week and cornerback Bradley Roby switched spots with Jackson by signing with the Texans this week.