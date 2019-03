Getty Images

The Cardinals are signing receiver Kevin White, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

White, 26, visited Arizona today.

The Bears made White the seventh overall pick in 2015, but injuries derailed his career in Chicago. He appeared in only 14 games and made only five starts in his time there.

In 2018, White caught four passes for 92 yards in nine games. It is the only season in his four seasons that he didn’t spend time on the physically unable to perform list or injured reserve.