Landon Collins would be honored to wear Sean Taylor’s No. 21

As a Giant, Landon Collins wore the No. 21 as a tribute to Sean Taylor, who wore that number in Washington. Now Collins himself is in Washington, and he’d like to keep wearing the number.

Washington hasn’t issued No. 21 to any player since Taylor was murdered in 2007. Collins said today that it would be an honor to be the first.

After Collins signed with Washington, Dan Snyder gave him a gift of a signed, game-worn Taylor jersey, one of two that Snyder owned. Collins said he was overwhelmed by the gift.

“I instantly broke down, straight into tears,” Collins said. “I couldn’t move.”

The team has not officially retired Taylor’s number. There has been no announcement about which number Collins will wear in Washington.